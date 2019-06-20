Green Bay Packers Waive Tight End Two Days After Signing Him

The Green Bay Packers were looking to add tight end depth this week with their signing of Michael Roberts.

But for the same reason Roberts was available on waivers was the same reason the Packers cut him on Wednesday.

Last week Roberts was in a trade to New England from his then team, the Detroit Lions.

That trade was recinded because Roberts couldn't pass his physical.

Fast forward to Monday when the Packers signed him as a free agent, they were hoping he'd be able to pass his physical with them.

He wasn't able to do so and the Packers were forced to move on.

Even with the cut of Roberts, the Packers still have six tight ends on their roster, headlined by Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.