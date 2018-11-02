Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots, Aaron Rogers and Tom Brady Show

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images and Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. Green Bay vs. New England. Talk about one spicy prime-time matchup.

Sure, the Packers are hovering around the .500 mark and the Patriots don’t appear as invincible as they sometimes — well, often — are. But the matchup between these two quarterbacks features lots of wins, even more touchdown tosses — and plenty of mutual admiration.

“I love watching him play,” Brady said of Rodgers. “To see him up close is great. I watch him play whenever he’s out there. I study a lot of the Packers’ offense, I study Aaron as a player and he just does an incredible job.”

The two will meet for just the second time in their careers, when the Packers (3-3-1) and Patriots (6-2) square off Sunday night 7:00 PM here on ESPN 99.1

Rodgers and the Packers won the only other showdown, 26-21 at Green Bay, in 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Source: Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots, Aaron Rogers and Tom Brady Show
Filed Under: Football, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, NFL
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top