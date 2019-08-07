Green Bay Packers Sign Keith Ford

Preseason football begins for the NFL as this Thursday the Green Bay Packers will host the Houston Texans.

The Packers have claimed RB Keith Ford off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts and waived T Jason Spriggs. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday.

Ford, a 5-foot-10, 219-pound first-year player out of Texas A&M, was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018.

Ford spent most of last season on the Bills’ practice squad before being signed to the active roster in December. He played in two games with one start, recording 79 yards on 21 rushes (3.8 avg.) and three receptions for 21 yards (7.0 avg.). Ford was released by the Bills on May 13 and signed with the Colts on July 29.

He will wear No. 27 for the Packers.

