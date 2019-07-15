Green Bay Packers See Profits Go Down 98% Last Year

The Green Bay Packers didn't make the playoffs over the last two season and they have seen that losing start to affect their bottom.

The Packers reported a profit in 2018 that was 98% less than that of the year before.

The NFL calendar ends on March 31 each year.

When you combine together the big contract they gave Aaron Rodgers, a head coaching move and a lot of losing, one can see that adds up to less profits.

But 98% less profits? Apparently so.

Three seasons ago, the Packers saw a record profit of $75 million but that was when the team was in the playoffs, Rodgers didn't cost as much and Mike McCarthy was still an accepted head coach.

All that has changed and the Packers will be looking to change their fortunes on and off the field in 2019.