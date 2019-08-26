Green Bay Packers Release Former Second Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers have tried to revamp the roster a lot of the last 18 months and the latest move involves a former top draft pick.

The Packers have released former second round pick Josh Jones.

With all the additions via free agency and the draft, Jones became expendable after only two seasons.

He only started 12 games over that time frame and was in more of a rotational role with the team.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones had requested a trade prior to being released because he knew his role was going to be reduced further moving forward this season.

It will be interesting to see how much the Packers defense improves as a whole, considering it must if they want to have any chance at the playoffs in 2019.