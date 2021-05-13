Green Bay Packers Release 2021 Schedule
The 2021 NFL season is fastly approaching and on Wednesday night, teams around the league found out their schedules.
In Green Bay, there is clearly uncertainty around the future of Aaron Rodgers, but one this is certain, their opponents and game times for 2021.
There will be 17 games for the first time in the NFL regular season and the NFC will play 8 home games and the AFC will play 9, with those trading off every other year.
The Packers were handed five prime time games in 2021 and their first will be on Monday Night Football in Week 2.
Here's a look at the rest of the 2021 schedule for the Green Bay Packers.
September 12: at New Orleans
September 20: vs. Detroit
September 26: at San Francisco
October 3: vs. Pittsburgh
October 10: at Cincinnati
October 17: at Chicago
October 24: vs. Washington
October 28: at Arizona
November 7: at Kansas City
November 14: vs. Seattle
November 21: at Minnesota
November 28: vs. Los Angeles Rams
December 5: Bye
December 12: vs. Chicago
December 19: at Baltimore
December 25: vs. Cleveland
January 2: vs. Minnesota
January 9: at Detroit
