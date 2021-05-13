Green Bay Packers Release 2021 Schedule

The 2021 NFL season is fastly approaching and on Wednesday night, teams around the league found out their schedules.

In Green Bay, there is clearly uncertainty around the future of Aaron Rodgers, but one this is certain, their opponents and game times for 2021.

There will be 17 games for the first time in the NFL regular season and the NFC will play 8 home games and the AFC will play 9, with those trading off every other year.

The Packers were handed five prime time games in 2021 and their first will be on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

Here's a look at the rest of the 2021 schedule for the Green Bay Packers.

September 12: at New Orleans

September 20: vs. Detroit

September 26: at San Francisco

October 3: vs. Pittsburgh

October 10: at Cincinnati

October 17: at Chicago

October 24: vs. Washington

October 28: at Arizona

November 7: at Kansas City

November 14: vs. Seattle

November 21: at Minnesota

November 28: vs. Los Angeles Rams

December 5: Bye

December 12: vs. Chicago

December 19: at Baltimore

December 25: vs. Cleveland

January 2: vs. Minnesota

January 9: at Detroit

For more information on the Green Bay Packers, their roster, and ticket information, you can visit the Packers website.