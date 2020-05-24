Green Bay Packers Preseason Schedule Finalized

The NFL season is planning on starting on time even though there continue to be concerned about the logistics, fans, and overall health of the players.

That said, the NFL has continued to move throughout the offseason as planned from free agency, the draft to the schedule release.

The regular-season schedule came out at the beginning of May and now teams know their dates and times for their preseason schedule as well.

The Green Bay Packers have finalized their schedule for the 2020 NFL preseason.

8-15 Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers on Packers TV Network at Noon

8-22 Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers on Packers TV Network at 3 PM

8-29 Green Bay Packers at New York Giants on Packers TV Network at 7 PM

9-3 Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs on Packers TV Network at 7 PM

The Packers have an interesting preseason as they will be taking on some of the best up and coming quarterbacks in the NFL as well as the best QB in the league.

They start the preseason off against last years #1 overall pick in Kyler Murray, then face off against the #1 pick from the year before in Baker Mayfield, will travel to take on Daniel Jones and end the preseason on the road against the reigning Super Bowl MVP in Patrick Mahomes.

Here is a look at the entire 2020 Green Bay Packers' regular-season schedule as well.

Last year, Green Bay ended the season with a 12-4 record in the regular season and made it to the NFC Championship game where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.