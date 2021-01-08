Four players from the Green Bay Packers offense have been honored as part of the 2020 Associated Press All-Pro Team.

To no surprise, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named as the first-team list. Rodgers has helped the Packers to a 13-3 season and the top overall seed in the NFC. Rodgers has had another fantastic year tallying 4,299 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

Helping Rodgers all season is wide receiver, Davante Adams. Adams finished the regular season with a league-leading 18 touchdowns. He also tied Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for fifth on the NFL's receiving yards list.

Offensive linemen Corey Linsley (13 games) and David Bakhtiari (12 games) were also honored by the AP as first-team all-pro selections.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers: Davante Adams, Green Bay ; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle: Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center: Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter: Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner: Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer: George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore

Courtesy: NFL/AP