Green Bay Packers Place Four on 2020 NFL AP All-Pro First-Team List
Four players from the Green Bay Packers offense have been honored as part of the 2020 Associated Press All-Pro Team.
To no surprise, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named as the first-team list. Rodgers has helped the Packers to a 13-3 season and the top overall seed in the NFC. Rodgers has had another fantastic year tallying 4,299 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.
Helping Rodgers all season is wide receiver, Davante Adams. Adams finished the regular season with a league-leading 18 touchdowns. He also tied Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for fifth on the NFL's receiving yards list.
Offensive linemen Corey Linsley (13 games) and David Bakhtiari (12 games) were also honored by the AP as first-team all-pro selections.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
- Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee
- Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City
- Wide Receivers: Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
- Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
- Right Tackle: Jack Conklin, Cleveland
- Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
- Right Guard: Brandon Scherff, Washington
- Center: Corey Linsley, Green Bay
DEFENSE
- Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
- Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis
- Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
- Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
- Safeties: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Placekicker: Jason Sanders, Miami
- Punter: Jake Bailey, New England
- Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
- Punt Returner: Gunner Olszewski, New England
- Special Teamer: George Odum, Indianapolis
- Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore
Courtesy: NFL/AP