The Green Bay Packers had a lot of holes to fill heading into the NFL Draft and they tried to sure up some of those defensive holes in the first round.

The Packers selected Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary with the 12th overall pick and Maryland safety Darnell Savage with the 21st pick.

Green Bay needs to build the defense back up to help stay in line with their NFC North foes in Minnesota and Chicago.

By adding these two defense studs in college, the Packers have added immediate talent to that side of the ball.

I understand how some fans would have liked the Packers to go offense with one pick and defense with the other, but if this was what the organization felt was the best moves for the future of the franchise, the fans in Green Bay should get on board with it as well.