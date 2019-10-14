Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions, Monday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers loves playing on Monday night.

Growing up in Northern California, Rodgers would watch the long-running “Monday Night Football” games, hum the theme song and dream of being a part of the prime-time show.

“When you’re also a lover of the game and historian of the game, and you grew up watching Frank (Gifford), Al (Michaels) and Dan (Dierdorf) on ‘Monday Night Football’, and John Madden and Al Michaels on ‘Monday Night Football’, and Dennis Miller when he was there, and you’re loving the history of the opportunity to play on ‘Monday Night Football’, it’s a special thing,” said the two-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers will take the prime-time “Monday Night Football” stage for the 16th time in his career when the Packers (4-1) face their NFC North division foe Detroit Lions (2-1-1) at Lambeau Field, where Green Bay has won six of its past eight Monday night games.

