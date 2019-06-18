Green Bay Packers Add TE Depth

The Green Bay Packers are trying to have as much depth as possible in 2019 after a lack luster campaign a season ago.

On Monday, the Packers claimed tight end Michael Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

He was waived last week when a potential trade from the Lions to the Patriots didn't go through.

Roberts addition means the Packers now currently have seven tight ends on their roster.

Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis sit atop the depth chart at that position for Green Bay.

With the hope that the offense will rebound in 2019, Green Bay seems to be adding as many offense weapons as possible to avoid any issues if injuries crop up this season.