Aaron Rogers will wear the green and gold for four more years. According to Yahoo Sports Rogers has signed a contract extension that will keep him as the Packers quarterback and with a big boost in pay.

Yahoo Sports reports that the deal may be the largest in the National Football League at $134 million with more than $100 million in guarantees.

Rodgers will be smiling all the way to the bank as he will earn $67 Million by the end of 2018.

Rodgers, who was drafted by the Packers in the first round in 2005.

In 13 seasons with Green Bay Rodgers has posted six seasons with 500-plus passing attempts and eight or fewer interceptions, the most in NFL history.

The Packers open the 2018 season Sunday, September 9 at Lambeau Field against the Chicago Bears.

