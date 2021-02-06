Green Bay and Detroit Icons Get Selected into NFL Hall of Fame

It is a moment the retired greats of the NFL wait for each year and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was announced on Saturday.

Among the names for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Class were two NFC North icons in Packers star defensive back Charles Woodson and Lions great Calvin Johnson.

Additionally, two time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning headlines the class along with Alan Faneca and John Lynch round out the modern era inductees.

This year's class will also include three members selected by the senior committee, former head coach Tom Flores, executive Bill Nunn and former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson.

It will be a very busy summer at the Hall of Fame in Canton, OH as both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted due to last years cancellation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on this year's class and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, you can visit their website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app