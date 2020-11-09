All eyes will be on the Sioux Falls City Council meeting Tuesday, November 10th to ascertain if the second reading of the mask mandate is approved and becomes a new city ordinance. Attention has also been focused on the Great Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to determine its views and opinions on a mask mandate. The Chamber’s response appears to mirror Mayor Paul TenHaken’s position.

The Great Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce released a statement indicating it is opposed to the proposed mask mandate ordinance currently being considered in the Sioux Falls City Council. However, the Chamber does support the use of face masks in all businesses.

In a press release, the Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors Dan Doyle said, “We strongly encourage all businesses to implement CDC recommendations into their workplaces. We also urge all patrons to respect the policies implemented by each business. We need everyone to do their part to keep our businesses open.”

The Great Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is one of the over 40 organizations that encourages South Dakotans to mask up. "Mask Up South Dakota" is a campaign that educates others on the use of face masks and encourages people to wear them in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition to face masks, the Chamber also supports the recommended CDC guidelines such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, and staying home when ill.

The Sioux Falls City Council will give the official vote at the meeting. The proposed mask ordinance will enforce a face mask or face covering in all public spaces where maintaining 6-feet apart is not possible.

To learn more information about the meeting and impending vote, click here.