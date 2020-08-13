Great Show of Unity as SFPD Hits the Court for 3 on 3 B-Ball

Sioux Falls Police Department

On Wednesday, August 12 members of the Sioux Falls Police Department participated in a 3 on 3 basketball scrimmage with members of the community. It was the cops against the kids in the Unite the City 3 v 3 tourney. How do you think that worked out? Some may say, "Don't give up your day job." Well, their day job is not only to protect the city but to also connect with its residents. And what a great way to reach out.

Sioux Falls Police Department

Can't wait to see the next game!

