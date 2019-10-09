Great Plains Zoo ZooBoo Tickets on Sale Now

It wouldn't be Halloween in Sioux Falls, without the fun event at the zoo. Yes, we celebrate the holiday in many ways, including a family gathering where the animals live.

Speaking of the animals, I'm sure by now they've figured out that us humans are nuts creatures.

Every year, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History thrills kids and adults alike with ZooBoo, a three-night Halloween extravaganza. Costumed kids and their families will wind their way through the decorated exhibits and walkways in the Zoo collecting candy and trinkets at a variety of treat tents with costumed presenters.

Highlights include the Creepy Carousel that the kids can ride on. Plus lighted animal displays and the “Hall of Flames,” which features over 300 hand-carved and lit Jack-o’-lanterns.

Along the way, visitors will pass by the Endangered Species Graveyard. ZooBoo is a safe, non-scary event for the whole family.

ZooBoo is Friday, October 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM, Saturday, October 26 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM and Sunday, October 27 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.

Tickets are on-sale now in your Hy-Vee Store, online, or through the Zoo Box Office.