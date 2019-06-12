Great Plains Zoo ‘Zippity Zoo Day’ This Weekend

If you've been waiting for that family summer visit to the Great Plains Zoo (805 S. Kiwanis Avenue) here in Sioux Falls. This would be a great weekend to do it. Zippity Zoo Day is this Saturday! The annual summer children's carnival is going on from 9 AM to 3 PM and all the activities are free with paid zoo admission.

DJ Sieff will keep it lively with music all day, there will be all kinds of carnival games, face-painting, inflatables set up at locations throughout the zoo, and of course, a variety of food vendors will offer all sorts of savory and sweet goodies to tempt your tastebuds.

Along with all of the fun is a chance for your kids and you to learn a lot, about the more than 1,000 animals our wonderful zoo cares for.

See the "Creature Features" presentations on the zoo plaza at 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM. Sit in on Zookeeper Chats about brown bears at the Fortress of the Bears exhibit at 11:30 AM, and another about Singing Dogs at 3 PM in the new summer Australian animals exhibit.

The Bookworms Reading Program will be in the Delbridge Museum area at 1 PM. The special animal feeding times are with Primates (2 PM at the Primate building) and with Penguins (2:30 PM at the Penguin exhibit).

For more information about this event, family memberships, special programs, and zoo camps, see Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum online, on Facebook or call 605-367-7003.