The latest Sioux Falls closing in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is the Great Plains Zoo.

The Zoo made the announcement on its website Monday (March 16), informing the public that it was closing as of noon. The zoo says the closure is until further notice:

As of this time, there is no indication that COVID-19 will affect the animals living at the Zoo. However, we will continue to have our Animal Care team in place as usual and stay in contact with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums throughout this process. We will continue to communicate regarding our operations and events as we move forward. Ensuring a healthy, safe and secure community is pivotal, and the Great Plains Zoo will do all we can to assist in this endeavor. We will continue to utilize recommendations from local and state leaders as well as the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in this fluid situation. Information will be posted on our website (www.greatzoo.org) and social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) as decisions are made moving forward. Thank you for your support and understanding during this time. We look forward to welcoming our visitors back soon!

All education programs at the zoo and any appearances by the Zoomobile have been canceled until at least March 31.

As of Monday (March 16) afternoon, South Dakota has ten confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state. The latest positive diagnosis is a Minnehaha County man in his 20s.