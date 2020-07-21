The Great Plains Athletic Conference has announced its intentions to move forward with the fall sports season as originally planned.

In an official press release, the GPAC says that the conference will continue with the fall sports schedule. The conference also says that their hope is that the NAIA will let the conferences around the country determine if they can proceed with the season.

"The GPAC Council of Presidents (COP) announced the league's intention to move forward with fall sports for 2020. The GPAC also encourages the NAIA to permit conferences, where possible, to move forward with fall sports at this time. The health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and communities in the GPAC is our top priority. The GPAC is taking all necessary actions to help our campuses and communities address this public health crisis. We remain committed to providing a positive and safe experience for our GPAC student-athletes. The GPAC will continue to closely monitor and adjust as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in GPAC athletics."

Like the SDHSAA, the GPAC made a special fall sports task force to create a policy for screening athletes and monitoring the COVID-19 virus within the conference. The task force will release further information on how that will look in the next few weeks.

GPAC athletes will be able to start practices as of Saturday, August 15. The first allowable contests for volleyball, soccer, cross country, tennis, baseball, and softball are Saturday, September 5. Football is allowed to start as of Saturday, September 12. These dates line up with the standard dates set by the NAIA.

The conference is based out of Sioux City and hosts teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska. South Dakota schools include Dakota Wesleyan and Mount Marty.