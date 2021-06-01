Great Meal for a Great Cause, Dine Out for Lifescape!

All you have to do in your busy day today is have a delicious meal out. Which considering how often you had to eat in over the last year-and-a-half, shouldn't be much of a chore. Dining for Lifescape is going on today, Tuesday, June 1!

I know you probably have a lot of Memorial Day leftovers, but hey, those hot dogs, beans, and coleslaw can wait for a day. Plus you're probably still full of them! Right?

Get our free mobile app

Today, you have the chance to dine at one of these great participating restaurants and they will donate their proceeds to Lifescape:

Keg Chicken - Both locations, 4211 W. 12th St. and 5216 E Arrowhead Parkway (Unless of course, you had that for Memorial Day like I did!)

The Honey Baked Ham Company - 3515 W. 57th (I highly recommend the Tavern Club!)

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza - 421 N. Phillips Avenue (Go thin & crispy, thick & doughy, heck go gluten-free if you want, just Go!)

Intoxibakes - 421 N. Phillips Avenue (Sweet & boozy, the same way I like my guys!)

The Hillside Resort in Wentworth (Burgers, chicken, steaks, munchies, ice-cold beer with a lake view!)

Get out of the house, take the kids, or get a sitter and make it you and your significant other, or make it a gal pal party. Whatever you do, as long as you eat at one of these restaurants, you'll be helping Lifescape achieve its goals.

And Lifescape has some lofty goals. Their mission is to "provide complex" and loving care to help varied needs clients "achieve the best version of themselves" and they serve clients from birth through the end of life.

Eating out today sounds like a great idea. Doesn't it?