Great Life to Temporarily Close Woodlake Athletic Club

On the heels of Sanford Health closing their Sioux Falls wellness centers for two weeks to help stop the potential spread of the coronavirus, Great Life will now follow suit at its Woodlake Athletic Club on Tennis Lane.

On Facebook Friday (March 13), Great Life Nick Ovenden said the decision was made in order to comply with Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken's mandate that no gatherings of 250 or more take place in the city for the next 14 days.

The facility will close Friday (March 13) at 8:00 PM.

Ovenden says Great Life's smaller satellite facilites will remain open.