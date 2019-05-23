Great Life Fitness Center Now Open on 41st

Great Life has been such a great addition to the Sioux Falls community by adding affordable golf and fitness centers all over the Sioux Empire.

The latest edition has now opened on the west side of town.

Great Life's new location on 41st and Sertoma is now open, right across the street from Roosevelt High School.

With over 9,600 sq feet, the new edition offers a great west side option for Great Life members.

In addition, Great Life will be opening up a Harrisburg location that will have over 16,000 sq feet of fitness area.

Great Life President Nick Ovenden is very excited about the continued growth of the company, "GreatLIFE has always been about making fitness available to all. Our new locations are really going to serve the area well".