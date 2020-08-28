Great Games to Pass to the Time at Home [PHOTOS]

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has impacted each and every one of us in very different ways.

But one thing that dealing with the pandemic on a daily basis for the past five months has done is force us to simplify a number of different aspects of our lives.

It's also transformed the world from an overreliance on high tech gadgets to an embracing of several 'old school' things like books, home-cooked meals, and that time-honored tradition: family game night.

I did a deep dive in the game cabinet the other day and rediscovered ten of the best games to pass the time during these extended days at home.