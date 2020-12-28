After one of the longest winter dry spells, it's time to hit the slopes. Great Bear Ski Valley opens today with limited runs. And that is all going to change with another snow system moving through the Sioux Falls area this week.

According to a release by Great Bear, the Sioux Falls recreation park is opening for the season at 9:00 AM Monday, December 28. Skiing and snowboarding runs will be open to everyone. However, the Kirby Family Tubing park opening is being delayed.

Looking for some outdoor winter fun? Great Bear is ready and they’re planning to ring in the New Year with fireworks at midnight on New Year's Eve. You can check out the extended holiday hours, rates, and snow condition updates.

Great Bear is also following the COVID-19 policies of the city of Sioux Falls to keep everyone safe.