Great Bear Ski Valley Closed until Thursday

Due to the dangerous wind chills forecast for the next few days, Great Bear Ski Valley and Recreation Park will be closed until Thursday (January 31) at the earliest.

The park has announced the facility will remain closed for skiing and tubing Monday (January 28) through Wednesday (January 30) this week.

Again, the closure is due to the wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service for Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday.

The park plans to re-open at 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 31 - weather permitting - proving the bitterly cold temperatures are even too much for winter sports.

Better to be safe than sorry.

Source: City of Sioux Falls, KSFY TV