Great Bear Reduces Their Hours Due to Cold Temps

With the bone-chilling temperatures we'll be experiencing this week across the Sioux Empire, Great Bear Park has made the decision to shorten its operating hours according to a recent press release.

Monday, February 8 (today) through Friday, February 12, 2021, Great Bear Ski Valley will be open and operating from 3:00 to 8:00 pm for both skiing and snowboarding.

Tubing will only be open this Tuesday (February 9) through Friday (February 12) from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

Great Bear is monitoring the forecast and may adjust their hours for this weekend Saturday and Sunday, weather temperature permitting.

An update will be posted this week at Great Bear Park in regards to any additional operating hour changes if need be.

It's important to know that face-coverings are required while waiting in Great Bear lift lines, inside of their facilities, and also during skiing or snowboarding lessons.

Tickets along with rental and tubing waivers can also be bought and filled out online at Great Bear Park.

"Effective Feb. 8: The team at Great Bear will continue to enforce the city mandate requiring face coverings in the chalet. If you are not wearing a face covering indoors, our Guest Services, Food Service and Rental Shop team members will be unable to serve you. You may request to be served through the Guest Services window"-Great Bear Ski Valley.

