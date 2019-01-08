Great Bear Closed Due To High Winds January 8, Schedule Updated

Wind ruins everything. In fact the only time I can think of that I have ever heard anyone say "I wish the wind would pick up" is when it is crazy hot and muggy. That is not our problem today, but the wind is.

Great Bear announced that both tubing, skiing and snowboarding will be closed today due to the high winds. The will be open again tomorrow and Thursday from 3 pm until 9 pm, 9 am to 10 pm on Friday with tubing opening at 3 pm, and 9am to 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Also don't miss Media One Fun Ski coming up January 18 and 19 out at Great Bear to benefit Children's Inn. And while the name says "ski" you can do a lot of different things if you don't ski. Of course you can snowboard as well, but you can participate in Frozen Leg Kickball, Zipfy races, snow tube races, and new this year is a fat tire bike race , which I am going to attempt to not come in last at.