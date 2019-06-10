You know that look your dog gives you when your leaving for a nice dinner out? Well, tell your good boy that Tuesday night (6/11) he can come with you.

Granite City and the Sioux Falls Humane Society are hosting Pups on the Patio where you can bond with your furry friend over dinner. There will be a photo area to take pictures with your pup, dog bingo, free bandanas for your pups (first come, first serve), and many dog prizes and treats to win.

You can also bring an item that will be donated to the Sioux Falls Humane Society and receive a buy one get one free beer token for your generous donation.

There's trivia too, so grab a leash and have that ' you better behave' chat with your pup and hit Granite City on Tuesday night.