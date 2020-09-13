It might not get the recognition of Mother's Day or Father's Day, but Grandparents Day is a special day for millions. Grandparents and their grandchildren have a special connection. Sometimes that connection can be just as great and important as with a parent and a child. A grandparent can oftentimes offer guidance and direction where a parent struggles.

In this time of social distancing, some families might not be celebrating in person on a day like today, but a phone call on this National Grandparents Day can be a great way to show them how much you care. Here are some fun facts about Grandparents Day.

There are now more grandparents in the United States than ever with over 70 million.

Grandparents Day is always the first Sunday after Labor Day. So if it snuck up on you this year, mark your calendar for 2021!

A movement started in the late 1960s to make Grandparents Day a National Holiday.

It finally became a holiday in 1978, when the U.S. Congress passed legislation officially recognizing National Grandparents Day. It was then signed into law by President Jimmy Carter and has been celebrated ever since.

Do something for Grandma and Grandpa today. Clean out their basement, help them out with their garden, or just give them a call. They'd love to hear from you.