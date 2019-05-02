Grammy Award-Winning Stand-Up Comedian Lewis Black Coming to Sioux City

Get ready for a night of raunchy laughs about history, politics, religion, and other cultural trends because Grammy Award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and author Lewis Black is bringing his "The Joke's on Us" to the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City this fall.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 7:30PM. Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:00AM. But if you want to get in on the pre-sale that is going on right now, enter the promo code JOKE right now to get your tickets before anyone else.

Black came into national prominence with his appearances on "The Daily Show" in 1996. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 Grammy Award-winning "The Carnegie Hall Performance."