Grain Producers Pleased with Japan Trade News

Finally some encouraging news for our farmers regarding the global trade war situation. It has been a very stressful time to say the least in rural America.

Both the American Soybean Association (ASA) and the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) are pleased with news over the weekend that the Administration has reached an agreement with Japan, a top 10 export market for soybeans.

In a statement released Sunday, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said, “By removing existing barriers for our products, we will be able to sell more to the Japanese markets. At the same time, we will be able to close gaps to better allow us to compete on a level playing field with our competitors.”

ASA agrees with the Secretary’s sentiments and appreciates the administration moving forward with this bilateral agreement.

Soybeans and soy products are America’s leading agricultural export with an export value of more than $28 billion last year. More than 60% of America’s soy crop is exported globally.

“This is very encouraging news,” said NCGA President Lynn Chrisp. “Japan is the second-largest purchaser of U.S. corn and has been an important, longstanding trading partner with America’s corn farmers. We hope the next stage of negotiations are successful in enhancing rules of trade and building on this strong relationship.”