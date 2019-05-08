Grain Exports Provide Benefits Way Beyond Farms

The ability for our grain producers to market their products in countries outside the United States is crucial. Not only for farm income, but also the U.S. economy itself.

A new study shows access to international export markets for U.S. grains supported nearly $38 billion in business sales in the U.S. economy during 2016 beyond the value of the products themselves.

The analysis commissioned by the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) and the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) found a total economic impact of U.S. grains exports of $55 billion. These sales supported U.S. gross domestic product by $19 billion over what would have occurred without such exports.

And nothing affects our economy more than jobs that provide income for the consumers. The numbers that we have shared, supported 271,000 jobs directly or indirectly.

The tension has continued to escalate between the U.S. and China. The result has heavily weighed in on commodity prices. That in turn has impacted land values. All of that along with the fore mentioned affects to the economy overall, explains why we need to be able to export grains.