Grain Bin Fatality near Elkton, South Dakota

ELKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities in eastern South Dakota say a 27-year-old man has died in a grain bin accident.

Emergency crews were called Monday to rural Elkton on a report of a person possibly trapped inside of a grain bin with corn in it. Sections of the grain bin were removed to empty the corn. Brookings County sheriff's authorities say Christopher Robert Bauman was found dead inside the bin. Bauman had been auguring corn from the bin. Authorities don't know why he entered the grain bin. The sheriff's office is investigating.

According to a report from the Aberdeen American News, there have been seven-grain bin deaths in the last few months in the upper Midwest states. The reports say in January, two-grain companies were cited and fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Agtegra, an agriculture cooperative that covers a large swath of the Dakotas has a rescue team and keeps a close relationship with city and rural fire departments while also outfitting them with life-saving equipment.

Ag gatherings like the Northern Corn and Soybean Expo at the Fargodome in North Dakota earlier this month have included demonstrations of grain bin rescues and avocations of safety measures.

Source: Aberdeen American News

