This July Sioux Falls will be hosting representative of the agricultural industry for a summit to discuss ways to maximize their fields for economic development.

According to a release by the governor’s office, registration is open for the tenth annual South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit to be held July 10 and 11 in Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Who can attend the summit? Leaders in several fields including business, finance, education, government and production agriculture. There will be demonstrations of agriculture's comparative advantages and discuss ways to harness the industry's potential for economic development.

Fact: $25.6 billion in annual economic activity and employing over 115,000 South Dakotans.

If you are interested in the many ways agriculture impacts South Dakota this two day event is for you.

And the summit is free with limited space.

Registration is strongly encouraged by June 28.

The keynote speaker this year will be the United States Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky on Wednesday, July 10.