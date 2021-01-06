After seeing a substantial decrease of COVID-19 positivity rates throughout the state, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that he will loosen restrictions in bars and restaurants starting Monday, January 11th.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Governor Walz's new order will also apply to movie theaters, bowling alleys, and museums. Walz did clarify that these venues will be opened to limited capacity. The recent Minneapolis Star Tribune article explains that "bars and restaurants can reopen for in-person dining at 50% capacity and with a 10 p.m. curfew. Movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums can also reopen at 25% capacity. All venues must limit the total number of people inside to no more than 150, and masks are required." In addition to this enlightening news, youth and adult organized sports will be able to resume games on Thursday, January 14th with spectators.

Prior to this announcement, Minnesota did resume fitness classes, swimming pools, and amateur sports practices on Monday, January 4th.

Governor Walz tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune, "The situation in Minnesota is undeniably better than it was last month. We have reasons to be optimistic, and Minnesotans' sacrifice and commitment to their communities helped change the pandemic's trajectory and saved lives. But we need to protect the progress we've made."

Governor Walz's previous order in late November did require all Minnesota residents to pause the following activities:

Indoor and outdoor in-person dining at Bars and Restaurants

Attending gyms, wedding receptions, private parties, Indoor entertainment, public pools, and recreation centers.

A pause on amateur sports for youth and adults

No social gatherings with individuals outside of your household

This uplifting news surely brings hope to Minnesota residents that there is light at the end of this never-ending tunnel.