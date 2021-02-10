Governor Noem Wants to Delay Medical Marijuana

Get your surprised face ready. Governor Kristi Noem wants to delay the implementation of medical marijuana in South Dakota.

According to Dakota News Now, Noem and Republican members of the legislature released a statement saying that they introduced an amended bill, HB 1100A, that would establish the criteria and plan for how medical marijuana would be implemented. It would also delay the implementation by one year, which would be July 1, 2022.

“We are working diligently to get IM 26 implemented safely and correctly,” said Governor Kristi Noem in the statement. “The feasibility of getting this program up and running well will take additional time. I am thankful to our legislative leaders for helping make sure that we do this right.”

If you are suspicious of the Governor's plan, that it is ultimately to implement the will of the people and make medical marijuana a reality, you have good reason to be. After voters approved Amendment A on November 3, 2020, she issued a statement saying it was "the wrong choice for South Dakota's communities" and then ordered a lawsuit to be filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Highway Patrol, but hid that fact for nearly two months.

Initiated Measure 26 passed by voters in the state by 70 percent of voters, more than double who voted no.

Is this a delay to allow for the implementation of a system that has never previously existed? Maybe. It has taken other states well over two years to establish medical marijuana. But it only took Montana 41 days to make it happen.

There are other things a delay allows for. It gives more time to brainstorm another idea of how to stop this from happening. It also provides another legislative session with which to further mess with the will of the people.