On Tuesday afternoon, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Public Safety Secretary Craig Price held a press conference in Sioux Falls to issue the latest information about the fatal car crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Authorities involved with the investigation have released Ravnsborg's blood alcohol content and the 911 call Ravnsborg made the night of September 12th.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Ravnsborg was driving on Highway 14 just a mile west of Highmore "when he struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever at around 10:30 pm." Originally, Ravnsborg believed that he hit a deer when dialing 911. He did search the ditch along with the area and found nothing. It was not until the morning of September 13th when Ravnsborg discovered the body while "returning to retrieve his car, which was left inoperable by the crash."

Secretary Price did confirm that Ravnsborg's blood alcohol content was 0% when officials took a blood sample on September 13th.

Based on the preliminary results of Boever’s autopsy released by authorities, Boever died from "extensive internal and external traumatic injuries caused by the crash." The full report has not yet been released.

Ravnsborg's 911 call only lasted for two minutes and 22 seconds. You can listen to the entire phone call by clicking here or by reading the full transcript below provided by Dakota News Now.

Four state attorneys will be deciding whether or not Ravnsborg will face charges. The Minnehaha County State's Attorney is one of the four.

Transcript of 911 call placed by Jason Ravnsborg on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Caller: Hello.

Dispatcher: Hi.

Caller: Can you hear me?

Dispatcher: I can.

Caller: Hello.

Dispatcher: 9-1-1. This is Ally. How can I help you?

Caller: Ally. This…well…Ally, I’m the Attorney General. And I am…I don’t know…I hit something.

Dispatcher: You hit something?

Caller: By Highmore. Highmore. And it was in the middle of the road.

Dispatcher: Okay. Give me one second here. Let me get you mapped. Do you know where you’re at?

Caller: I believe I’m by Highmore. I can…I’m right...I can see the town.

Dispatcher: Okay.

Caller: I think that’s Highmore.

Dispatcher: East or west?

Caller: I just went through it. I am…west of Highmore…

Dispatcher: Okay.

Caller: Ah…about a mile, if that.

Dispatcher: Okay. And this is Scott?

Caller: Uh, say again?

Dispatcher: What was your name?

Caller: Jason…

Dispatcher: Jason…

Caller: …Ravnsborg

Dispatcher: …Ravnsborg. Perfect. Okay.

(Typing)

Dispatcher: Are you injured at all, Jason?

Caller: I am not, but my car sure as hell is.

Dispatcher: Uh oh. Are you out of the roadway?

Caller: I am out of the roadway. I was able to get over, but…

Dispatcher: Okay.

(Typing)

Caller: It sure hit me…smashed my windshield…

Dispatcher: Oh no. Okay, do you think it was a deer or something?

Caller: I have no idea…

Dispatcher: Okay…

Caller: Yeah…It could be…I mean…it was right in the roadway and…

Dispatcher: …(typing)…K…and were you traveling westbound then?

Caller: Yes, westbound…back to Pierre.

Dispatcher: Okay…(typing)…alrighty, well I will go head and let the…ah…sheriff know. He’s the one that’s on call right now. He’ll be responding from home and I’ll have him come out and talk to you and take the report. Can I just…

Caller: Okay.

Dispatcher: … get the license plate off your vehicle, Jason?

Caller: Yes…G…zero, zero, zero, two, seven.

Dispatcher: Okay. Government plate?

Caller: Well, it’s a bronze star plate.

Dispatcher: K…

Caller: It’s my personal car…

Dispatcher: K…alright…I will get him headed that way for you, Jason.

Caller: Alright. Thank you.

Dispatcher: You’re welcome, sir. Bye-bye.

Caller: Bye.