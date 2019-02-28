Plans are underway for a special celebration to commemorate Governor Kristi Noem's plan to permanently display the flags of South Dakota’s nine tribal nations in the State Capitol rotunda.

“South Dakota has a unique opportunity for a new beginning between the state and tribal governments. Bringing tribal flags to the rotunda is a sign that we are unified and working together to create policies for the next generation,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I want our rotunda to be a place that represents the culture of South Dakota, and we can’t do that without the symbols of all nine tribes. May this be a sign to all that South Dakota is united, that we have common ground, and that we truly embrace the meaning of the word Dakota. We are allies.”

The announcement took place to coincide with State-Tribal Relations Day in the Capitol. Noem wants to plan the upcoming celebration with Tribal Members to make it a shared, healing event.

The nine tribal nations in South Dakota are: