Governor Noem Postpones “2020 Week of Work”

The inaugural South Dakota Week of Work has been postponed by Governor Kristi Noem. This great event is a collaboration between the South Dakota Departments of Education, Labor & Regulation, the Governor's Office of Economic Development, as well as the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the South Dakota Retailers Association.

Scheduled for April 20 - 24, the event will be moved to unspecified dates in the fall. The aim of the Week of Work was to introduce 10th-grade students to career opportunities in their communities through job shadows, industry tours, and other business-classroom connections.

The week will provide employers opportunities to engage with youth and develop connections with the state’s future workforce. Governor Noem said, "As our state, businesses, and schools address COVID-19, it is in our best interest to pause plans for the South Dakota Week of Work until a time when students and businesses can fully participate."

You can find more information on this event at SD Week of Work online.

