Governor Noem Files Lawsuit Against Recreational Marijuana

The future for recreational marijuana in the state of South Dakota has taken another turn, as Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order on Friday which will file a lawsuit against Amendment A, which was passed in the November election, legalizing the use of recreational marijuana in the state.

According to Dakota News Now, Governor Noem's executive order on Friday was in response to an argument made by the group, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws. The group (defendants in the original case against the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol) have long backed legalization for marijuana, both medicinally and recreationally, for some time. As they state on their website, this group was largely responsible for organizing and leading the campaign to pass Amendment A.

The group has made the argument that Pennington County Sheriff, Kevin Thom, as well as South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Col., Rick Miller (plaintiffs in the case), have no standing to file a lawsuit.

But now, with Governor Noem signing this executive order, she's saying they do have standing to file this lawsuit, as they are both acting in accordance with her own wishes.

For details and a more in-depth look at this lawsuit, as well as the executive order signed on Friday, visit the full story at Dakota News Now.

Story Source: Dakota News Now

Story Source: South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws