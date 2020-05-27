Governor Noem Extends COVID-19 Order, Federal Relief Funds

The State of Emergency executive order to help South Dakota’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 has been extended by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The original order that was signed on March 23, then extended through May 31, will now be in effect until the end of 2020.

Noem also made it clear that she'll pass on some of the money from the federal government saying the state has received $1.25 billion for coronavirus relief. The Governor says she will put the funds towards health care, small businesses, education, and local governments. She still hopes to use some to make up for revenue loss but would need federal approval to do that.

President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing governors to use the money and share it with local governments.

$68 million in CARES Act funds will target education and be dispersed to colleges and universities, grade schools, and tribal schools. $19 million will go toward high education needs with half of that money going to students to cover food, housing, technology, health care, and child care.

Schools have incurred extra cleaning costs due to the pandemic and much of the money for schools is tied to keeping those facilities properly cleaned and responding to health requirements.

After revenue numbers come in next week Noem says the state will have a better picture of what they are looking at.

Source: AP