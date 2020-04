Governor Kristi Noem has declared a state of emergency in South Dakota in response to the COVID-19 outbreak

All public K-12 schools will be closed in the state March 16 through March 20. Governor Noem also urged private schools to do the same.

The number of coronavirus cases as of 12:15 pm on 3/13/2020 sits at 9. There have been 73 negative tests with 11 tests still pending.