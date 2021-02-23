Governor Noem: “AG Ravnsborg Should Resign”

In a report from Dakota News Now, the Attorney General stated he does not believe he committed a crime. Ravnsborg is being charged with using a mobile device while driving. Now after more than five months after the crash, official charges were filed against Ravnsborg. They include careless driving, operating a vehicle while using a mobile device, and a driving lane violation.

Back in January earlier this year Governor Noem said she would support using a grand jury to decide whether charges should be filed against the state’s attorney general.

Ravnsborg has said he assumed he hit a deer, but that he discovered Boever’s body the next morning when he returned to the scene.