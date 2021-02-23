Governor Noem: “AG Ravnsborg Should Resign”

Dakota News Now (Used with permission)

In a report from Dakota News Now, the Attorney General stated he does not believe he committed a crime.  Ravnsborg is being charged with using a mobile device while driving. Now after more than five months after the crash, official charges were filed against Ravnsborg. They include careless driving, operating a vehicle while using a mobile device, and a driving lane violation.

Get our free mobile app

Back in January earlier this year Governor Noem said she would support using a grand jury to decide whether charges should be filed against the state’s attorney general.

Ravnsborg has said he assumed he hit a deer, but that he discovered Boever’s body the next morning when he returned to the scene.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

Filed Under: Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top