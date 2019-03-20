On Tuesday, March 19 South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed SB115, a bill to allow individuals with an enhanced concealed carry permits to bring firearms into the South Dakota State Capitol building.

"The state Capitol is already a safe place thanks to the dedicated men and women of our Highway Patrol,” said Noem. “With this law in place, law-abiding citizens with the proper permit will be able to carry in the Capitol, just like they can in so many other places.”

Enhanced concealed carry permits require individuals to apply, pay a fee, and complete a qualifying handgun course taught by a South Dakota certified instructor. People with an enhanced permit must notify the superintendent of the Highway Patrol at least 24 hours in advance and provide dates they will carry in the Capitol.

South Dakota is one of 18 states that allow concealed carry in their respective state Capitol. The law will go into effect July 1.

