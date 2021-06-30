Govenor Kristi Noem Is Offically A Grandmother

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is now officially a grandmother as of Monday, June 29 at 8:15 pm.

According to Dakota News Now, Adeline West Peters was born to Kristi Noem's daughter Kassidy and Kassidy's husband Kyle Peters. Adeline is Kristi's first grandchild making her a grandmother at the age of 49.

"On Facebook, Noem talked about the significance of her first grandchild’s name. Adeline is named after Noem’s grandmother, Arlys Addeline Arnold. She recently passed away. Noem’s granddaughter’s middle name, West, is a nod to where she was born. Kassidy and Kyle grew up in Eastern South Dakota, but since Adeline was born to the west in Pierre, she was given that middle name" -Dakota News Now.

Noem mentioned that she will be called Mema instead of grandma or grandmother as this is what her son-in-law Kyle called her.

When Adeline was born she weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was measured at 20 inches.

Congratulations to the new parents and Kristi's family on their newest family member.