Gov. Noem Responds Concerns She Infected President With COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and top aid to President Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for COVID-19. During a 4th of July visit to South Dakota Guilfoyle met in close proximity to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Pictures of Noem and Guilfoyle hugging surfaced. News then broke that Governor Noem later flew on Air-force One with the President and others.

In an interview on Fox News Noem was asked about people's speculation that she was “risking other people with whom you have come in contact, not the least of which was the President of the United States on Air-Force One?"

Noem Responded: “Well I was tested before I went to the event on Friday. I was negative. Also, we need to remember that Kimberly was asymptomatic and the science of the virus tells us that it's very difficult to spread the virus when you are asymptomatic. I was tested again today which came back negative again.”

In a TIME article, this week researchers at the Scripps Research Translational Institute reviewed data from 16 different groups of COVID-19 patients from around the world to get a better idea of how many cases of coronavirus can likely be traced to people who spread the virus without ever knowing they were infected. Their research indicated that at a minimum of 30%, and more likely 40% to 45% of spread could be from asymptomatic individuals.