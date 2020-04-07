Gov. Noem: April 8 Is ‘Day of Prayer’ in South Dakota

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive proclamation declaring Wednesday, April 8, 2020, a day of prayer in South Dakota to pray for success, comfort and strength amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Noem said South Dakotans have made progress in the fight against coronavirus by working together. She told Dakota News Now, "Another weapon we have, that many of use during this week of Holy Week, is the power of prayer."

April 8 falls during Christianity's Holy Week, and also marks the beginning of the Jewish Passover. Noem chose Wednesday for the day of prayer specifically for those events.

Noem said, "To pray for success in the fight against this disease. To pray for comfort for those who have lost someone. And to pray for strength, for all of those who continue to fight, both in South Dakota and around the world."

