Got Milk? Feeding South Dakota Does

Feeding South Dakota received an unexpected Christmas present earlier this week from a local Midwest dairy.

Kemps, the well-known dairy-based out of St. Paul Minnesota dropped off a gift of 66,000 packs of “Giving Cow” milk cartons that will be used to help the people Feeding South Dakota serves right here in the Sioux Empire.

Dakota News Now reports, "Giving Cow" milk is an ultra-high temperature pasteurized milk that has a shelf life of up to 12 months. The typical carton of fresh milk only lasts around 20 days.

Kemps gift of this special ultra-high temperature pasteurized milk will go a long way in helping to care for the nutritional needs of the people who rely on the assistance of Feeding South Dakota throughout the year.

Feeding South Dakota CEO, Matt Gassen, told Dakota News Now, “When we have an opportunity to receive a donation like this it's huge.”

Feeding South Dakota will not be the only recipient of Kemps gift. The dairy also plans to make a milk donation to food banks in Iowa and Nebraska. When said and done, Kemps is scheduled to deliver over 500,000 "Giving Cow" milk cartons.

No word if they plan to include cookies with all those milk donations.

According to Dakota News Now, recent data from Feeding America shows that 80% of food banks across the country are serving far more people this year compared to this same time last year.

There is always an increase in numbers during the winter months. The COVID-19 pandemic has only further compounded the problem this year.

Source: Dakota News Now