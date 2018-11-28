Got Jokes? Comedy Night Open Mic Thursday in Sioux Falls

Life is too short not to chase dreams and check things off the old bucket list.

If you have ever thought about feeling the rush of getting in front of a crowd and telling some jokes maybe it's time to do it Thursday night.

Thursday night from 7:00 pm till 10:00 pm you have a chance to hop on the open mic and test your joke telling skills.

The Full Circle Book Co-Op in downtown Sioux Falls will provide the stage and the mic, you just have to bring the courage and the jokes.

From the Full Circle Book Co-Op Facebook page:

Come on down and test your comedy chops with us, or sit and drink with those that will!

A chance to test out new material, or give us some classics!

Get there early to sign up!

The Full Circle Book Co-Op is located at 123 W. 10th street in Sioux Falls.

For more on the Full Circle Book Co-op and other events check out their Facebook page.