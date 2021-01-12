Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Test Positive for COVID- 19 (Video)

Think COVID- 19 only affects humans? Think again.

It has been reported multiple gorillas have tested positive for the coronavirus at the San Diego Safari Park Zoo. It's believed that they were infected by one of the wildlife workers at the park, who has since tested positive for COVID- 19.

This marks the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that captive primates have contracted the virus. The executive director of the park, Lisa Peterson spoke to the associated press and confirmed that eight of the gorillas who live and interact with each other at the zoo are symptomatic, with several testing positive for the virus.

The park came to the conclusion that the gorillas contracted the virus after testing their fecal samples.

According to the FDA, a number of different types of mammals from all over the world have been infected with the virus. From large cats like tigers and pumas to smaller household pets, such as dogs, cats, and ferrets have tested positive for coronavirus after being in contact with humans who also had been infected. Bats and hamsters have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Veterinarians at the park are closely monitoring the gorillas, and are reporting that the primates are only experiencing mild symptoms (coughing) at this time.

Check out the video below for a look at the gorillas at the San Diego Zoo.

Story Source: The Guardian

Story Source: FDA

